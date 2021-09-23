Akash institute’s scholarship exam from December 4

Akash Educational Services Limited (AESL) will conduct its annual scholarship exam Akash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021, from December 4 to 12 in both online and offline modes, across the country.

At a press conference, Deputy Regional Director (Academics), Akash Educational Services, Chandan Chand said upto 100% scholarships would be offered to students of Classes 9 to 12 in the institute’s most sought after NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programmes for aspiring doctors and engineers. In addition to the scholarship on tuition fee, top scorers would also get cash awards.

Mr. Chand said this year, five performers across grades would also bag a free trip to NASA along with one parent. Students qualifying ANTHE would also get the free Meritnation school booster course, a subsidiary of AESL.

The online one-hour long exam would he held between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during all exam days, while the offline exams would be conducted on December 5 and 12, in two shifts amid COVID-19 protocol.

The last date for submission of the enrolment form is three days and seven days before the date of commencement of online and offline exams respectively. The exam fee is ₹99 which could be paid online or directly at the nearest institute centre. The results would be declared on January 2 for Classes X-XII and on January 4 for Class IX students.

“Coaching makes a big difference to a student in obtaining a medical or an engineering seat in an IIT, NIT or any other Central Government institution. Our role is to help them find the path to their success,” said Akash Choudhry, Managing Director, AESL.