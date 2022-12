December 24, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - TIRUMALA

Principal Secretary (Revenue - Endowments) Anil Kumar Singhal here on Friday took charge as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer (FAC). Additional Executive Officer (FAC) Veerabrahmam administered him the oath at ‘Bangaru Vakili’ inside the temple. Later, vedic scholars rendered the customary ‘Vedasirvachanams’ and presented him the ‘laddu’ and ‘theertha prasadams’.