Andhra Pradesh

A.K. Goswami is CJ of AP High Court

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Justice of AP High Court J.K Maheswari has been appointed as Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

Born in1961, Justice Goswami graduated from Cotton College in 1981. After obtaining LL.B degree from Government Law College, Guwahati in 1985, he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Mizoram. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2004 and was the standing counsel of Gauhati High Court in 2004.

Justice Goswami was elevated as Judge of the High Court in 2011 and was appointed as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court in 2019.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 11:57:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ak-goswami-is-cj-of-ap-high-court/article33340198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY