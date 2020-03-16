Ajeya Kallam releases book on Kondaveedu fort

The rich cultural legacy of Kondaveedu Fort, a citadel of power during the Reddi kings’ reign, needs to be kept for future generations and the Government of Andhra Pradesh will develop the fort as a major tourism and historical centre, said Principal Adviser to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam.

Mr. Kallam was addressing a meeting after launching ‘Kondaveedu Kaifayat,’ a book containing the local history of the fort, including details of every major artefact and the inscriptions found at the fort.

The book was penned by Modugula Ravi Krishna and supported by Bommidala Sri Krishnamurthy and Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, Chairman of VVIT.

Kondavedu Fort Development Committee secretary Kalli Siva Reddy said the committee had thought of a bringing out a coffee table book but later published the ‘Kondaveedu Kaifayat’.The fort was the citadel of power in the 11th century but later lost its glory after the British shifted the administrative region to Guntur.