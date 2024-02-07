AIYF stages protest for mega DSC notification

February 07, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) State assistant secretary Mojjada Yugandhar, the association’s district general secretary Konna Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday asked the government to issue notification for mega District Selection Committee (DSC) since thousands of B.Ed. qualified unemployed youth were eagerly awaiting jobs in all 26 districts.

The association staged a protest in Srikakulam to fill up at least 25,000 vacancies immediately instead of confining the recruitment to 6,100 posts. The association vowed to fight against the government alongside opposition parties till justice was delivered for the unemployed youth in the State. Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Palli Koteswara Rao, students’ representatives A. Ramu, Aravind, Karnaveerdu, Tulasirao and others were present.

