AIYF, AISF demand regulation of dubious loan apps in Andhra Pradesh

April 10, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They demand that cyber cells be set up in police stations to deal with complaints pertaining to coercion and fraud

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

AIYF and AIYF leaders staging a protest in front of the NTR District Collectorate in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The leaders of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) staged a dharna in front of the NTR District Collectorate on April 10 (Monday), demanding that the government take measures to regulate the loan apps in Andhra Pradesh.

The protestors alleged that the loan app organisers were cheating the people by posting fake photos, messages and links. “Many victims have resorted to extreme steps, while some are doing rounds to the police stations seeking justice,” said AISF leader M. Sai Kumar.

Some apps organisers were running illegal activities and duping women, he alleged.

AIYF leader B. Srinivasulu said that the private loan app organisers were collecting huge amounts from the people who click the links by mistake and harassing the gullible public.

Agents of the loan apps were using abusive language and were threatening the customers, Mr. Srinivasulu alleged.

The leaders demanded that awareness programmes be conducted on unauthorised loan apps and cyber cells were set up in police stations.

