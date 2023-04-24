HamberMenu
AITUC to step up stir to save Vizag Steel Plant

April 24, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Sunday urged the public from across sections to come together to stop the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

VSP is a result of massive public protests when even the MPs and MLAs resigned from their posts. Thirty-two persons have become martyrs in the movement which gave the call “Visakha Ukku- Andhrula Hakku”. It is high time that the movement turns into a people’s movement in the likes of that movement to thwart the Union Government’s move to hand over the prestigious steel plant to the Adani group, AITUC State president R. Rabindranath told the media here.

He said it was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party government in the State remained “indifferent” to the demand of the opposition parties to send an all-party delegation to New Delhi to impress upon the Centre to give up the privatisation proposal and take steps to strengthen the steel plant by allotting captive mines.

AITUC leaders P.V.R. Choduhary, Sk. Sardar, U. Prakasam Rao, K.Anjaiah, K.Venkateswarlu, Kandukuri Subhan Naidu and Ch.Venkateswarlu expressed solidarity with the Struggle Committee for the Protection of VSP, which had been agitating for more than 800 days.

