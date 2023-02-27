AITUC stages protest seeking payment of wages to contract workers

February 27, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) organised a protest at Government General Hospital in the city on Monday, seeking immediate payment of pending wages of all contract workers of the hospital.

AITUC district general secretary Bugata Ashok alleged that the workers and their family members were facing many untold miseries due to the non-payment of wages for many months.

He said that home guards, staff of the sanitation wing and pest control workers were not paid their wages in spite of repeated representations given to the hospital management. He threatened to intensify the protest if justice was not done immediately to all the contract workers.