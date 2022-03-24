AITUC seeks welfare board for drivers and other workers (photo follows the report)

AITUC Vizianagaram district general secretary Bugata Ashok on Thursday alleged that both Union and State governments were ignoring welfare of drivers, cleaners and others although the exchequer was getting huge revenues in the form of various taxes from the transport sector.

Workers of the AITUC staged protest at Vizianagaram Collector’s office, seeking establishment of an exclusive welfare board for auto, taxi, maxicab drivers, motor workers, street vendors and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok alleged that the welfare schemes and social security measures were not being implemented for drivers and others in the unorganised sector.

“The government is helping only corporate sector with various concessions while ignoring the legitimate issues of workers of many organisations, including the transport sector. They are also facing harassment with frequent inspections and fines,” he added.

AITUC district vice president Tummi Appalaraju urged people from all walks of life to participate in nation-wide strike on March 28 and 29 to highlight ‘anti-people’ polices of the government. AITUC leaders S. Rangaraju, Munakala Srinivas, T. Jeevan, P. Apparao, D. Appala Raju and others were present.