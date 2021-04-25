AITAM professor dies of COVID

SRIKAKULAM

25 April 2021 00:45 IST

Active cases cross 10,000 in Srikakulam district

COVID-19 cases in Srikakulam district crossed the 10,000-mark on Saturday with the virus spreading fast in the district headquarters and other places.

With the report of 1,641 new cases, the total positive cases number has gone up to 10,366, and the tally to 59,793.

AITAM College Professor and Head of the Department (CSE) G.S.N.Murthy (47) died of Coronavirus while battling for his life in hospital. His sudden death shocked everyone in the college.

With the spread of COVID-19, many shops are being closed even before 6 p.m., which is the actual deadline announced by the district administration as part of safety precautions. Almost all jewellery shops were closed since morning.