AISF warns private educational institutions against conducting classes during Dasara vacations in Andhra Pradesh

Federation leader urges the Education Department officials to take stringent action against those failing to comply with norms

Published - October 06, 2024 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of All-India Student Federation (AISF) have warned managements of private educational institutions against conducting classes during the ongoing Dasara vacations.

Speaking to the media, the federation’s State treasurer M. Sai Kumar said the management of Narayana colleges branches functioning from Vagdevi Bhavan and Amaravati Bhavan in Vijayawada were found to be conducting classes in violation of the rule book. He said the AISF activists stopped the teaching staff from going ahead with the classes and sent the students home.

He said it was unfortunate that an institution belonging to a Minister who was in a very responsible post in the government was violating the stipulated norms. He said while students of all government educational institutions were enjoying their festival holidays, their counterparts in private institutions were subjected to academic pressure, as they were made to attend classes even during holidays.

He asked the Education Department officials to take note of such violations and initiate stringent action against those failing to comply with norms.

Federation leaders Sadik Babu, Ranjit, Sudhir, Suresh, Karimullah and others were present.

