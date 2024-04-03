GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

AISF seeks action against private educational institutions violating admission norms

April 03, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

State leaders of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) have found fault with private and corporate educational institutions for ‘enticing’ students and their parents for admissions in their schools three months before the closure of the current academic year.

In a statement on April 3 (Wednesday), the federation’s State treasurer M. Sai Kumar alleged that private schools and junior colleges had started attracting students for admissions in the fresh academic year by offering a discount of 30%-50% fees. Parents of students who had written SSC exams, were being asked to ‘reserve seats’ for their wards. Many of these institutes have appointed special staff to mobilise admissions and insist on payment of at least 60% of the fee ‘to generate the ID number’ and book their seat.

Stating that some of these educational institutions claimed that all their seats had already been filled, Mr. Sai Kumar appealed to the concerned officials to check this gross violation of rule book and initiate stringent action against those resorting to such unlawful practice.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.