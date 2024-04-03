AISF seeks action against private educational institutions violating admission norms

April 03, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

State leaders of All India Students’ Federation (AISF) have found fault with private and corporate educational institutions for ‘enticing’ students and their parents for admissions in their schools three months before the closure of the current academic year.

In a statement on April 3 (Wednesday), the federation’s State treasurer M. Sai Kumar alleged that private schools and junior colleges had started attracting students for admissions in the fresh academic year by offering a discount of 30%-50% fees. Parents of students who had written SSC exams, were being asked to ‘reserve seats’ for their wards. Many of these institutes have appointed special staff to mobilise admissions and insist on payment of at least 60% of the fee ‘to generate the ID number’ and book their seat.

Stating that some of these educational institutions claimed that all their seats had already been filled, Mr. Sai Kumar appealed to the concerned officials to check this gross violation of rule book and initiate stringent action against those resorting to such unlawful practice.