AISF opposes seat allocation for self-financing courses in new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

August 05, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

AISF leaders protesting against self-financing seats in new medical colleges, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

President of Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh Gujjula Eswaraiah and All India Students Federation (AISF) former president G. Koteswara Rao demanded that the State government withdraw its government orders (G.O.) earmarking 50% of the medical seats in new government medical colleges for self-financing courses.

AISF activists staged a protest at Dharna Chowk against the G.O. 107 and 108 in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eswaraiah said the orders allow the government medical colleges to sell the seats to candidates who can afford them while many poor eligible students would be deprived of medical education.

Mr. Koteswara Rao said the government is spending hundreds of crores of rupees on the new medical colleges to benefit the rich.

He said candidates from SC, ST, BC and minority categories will lose the opportunity to pursue medical education due to the government’s decision to sell the seats. AISF State executive member V. Rajendra Prasad and others were present.

