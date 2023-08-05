HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AISF opposes seat allocation for self-financing courses in new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh

August 05, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
AISF leaders protesting against self-financing seats in new medical colleges, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday.

AISF leaders protesting against self-financing seats in new medical colleges, at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

President of Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh Gujjula Eswaraiah and All India Students Federation (AISF) former president G. Koteswara Rao demanded that the State government withdraw its government orders (G.O.) earmarking 50% of the medical seats in new government medical colleges for self-financing courses.

AISF activists staged a protest at Dharna Chowk against the G.O. 107 and 108 in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eswaraiah said the orders allow the government medical colleges to sell the seats to candidates who can afford them while many poor eligible students would be deprived of medical education.

Mr. Koteswara Rao said the government is spending hundreds of crores of rupees on the new medical colleges to benefit the rich.

He said candidates from SC, ST, BC and minority categories will lose the opportunity to pursue medical education due to the government’s decision to sell the seats. AISF State executive member V. Rajendra Prasad and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.