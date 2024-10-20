AISF demands revival of midday meal scheme in govt. junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Leaders of the All India Student Federation (AISF) have reiterated their demand that the TDP-led coalition government re-introduce the midday meal scheme in junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, federation’s State treasurer M. Sai Kumar said intermediate students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds studying in government junior colleges needed the scheme. “This is essential to check the dropout rate in junior colleges,” he said, urging the authorities to extend the facility for students beyond Class 10.

He pointed out that the programme, which was operational during the TDP’s tenure between 2024 and 2019, was discontinued by the YSR Congress Party assumed the office.

Mr. Sai Kumar recalled that HRD Minister N. Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam padayatra in the run-up to the elections, had promised to revive the scheme.

“The re-introduction of the midday-meal programme will help boost admissions and student retention rates in junior colleges. Students who go home for lunch often do not come for the classes in the afternoon session, resulting in a dip in attendance,” he explained.

He said if the government failed to heed their plea, the AISF would stage a State-wide protest.

