GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AISF demands revival of midday meal scheme in govt. junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh

The programme will help boost admissions and student retention rates in junior colleges, says AISF State treasurer

Updated - October 20, 2024 06:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Leaders of the All India Student Federation (AISF) have reiterated their demand that the TDP-led coalition government re-introduce the midday meal scheme in junior colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, federation’s State treasurer M. Sai Kumar said intermediate students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds studying in government junior colleges needed the scheme. “This is essential to check the dropout rate in junior colleges,” he said, urging the authorities to extend the facility for students beyond Class 10.

He pointed out that the programme, which was operational during the TDP’s tenure between 2024 and 2019, was discontinued by the YSR Congress Party assumed the office.

Mr. Sai Kumar recalled that HRD Minister N. Lokesh, during his Yuva Galam padayatra in the run-up to the elections, had promised to revive the scheme.

“The re-introduction of the midday-meal programme will help boost admissions and student retention rates in junior colleges. Students who go home for lunch often do not come for the classes in the afternoon session, resulting in a dip in attendance,” he explained.

He said if the government failed to heed their plea, the AISF would stage a State-wide protest.

Published - October 20, 2024 05:30 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.