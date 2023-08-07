AISF activists protest against self-finance courses in medical colleges

August 07, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

Activists of the All India Students’ Federation on Monday staged protests at the Dr. Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences demanding that the government withdraw its decision on self-finance courses in the upcoming medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. They were later detained by the police and sent to various police stations.

The activists were opposing G.O.s 107 and 108 according to which the State government allocated 50% of the seats from the State’s quota in the five new medical colleges in Eluru, Machilipatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Nandyal and Vizianagaram to self-finance courses. They raised slogans like ‘Medical education for all. Not for sale, and ‘Say no to the selling of government MBBS seats’.

The activists were detained when they tried to barge into the university.

Student organisations are up in arms against the government’s decision to allocate 50% of the MBBS seats in the new colleges at ₹60 lakh to ₹1 crore each for the four-year course.

The State has got 750 new MBBS seats in five colleges and classwork will begin in September. Fifteen percent of the seats will be under NEET quota and the remaining under the State quota.

