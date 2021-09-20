Airport mooted near Martur in Prakasam

ONGOLE

20 September 2021 01:07 IST

CM asks officials to identify 3,000 acres of land for the project

An airport has been proposed near Martur in Prakasam district. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the Prakasam district administration to identify about 3,000 acres of land between Martur and Chilakaluripeta in neighbouring Guntur district for the project. Collector Pravin Kumar said the government was keen on having another airport closer to Krishna and Guntur districts, apart from the one at Gannavaram to attract industrial investments to the region.

District Joint Collector (Revenue) J.V. Murali has been directed to identify government and private land in and around Martur close to the Chennai-Kolkata highway in close coordination with the revenue staff at the grassroots level.

Advertising

Advertising

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is keen on developing an airport near Martur in the district as the earlier proposal to develop Vadarevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor(VANPIC), an industrial corridor and two sea ports coupled with an airport at Kothapatnam mooted during the then YSR regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh to facilitate port-led development had not made any headway for various reasons, including court cases, sources close to the Minister said.