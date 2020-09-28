Airport land: Dutt movesHC for fair compensation

VIJAYWADA

28 September 2020 22:30 IST

Noted film producer C. Aswini Dutt has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking a direction to the Union government, the Andhra Pradesh government, Airports Authority of India, and Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) to adhere to the statutory commitments given to him with regard to 39.15 acres of land at Kesarapalli village which he gave for the development of Gannavaram airport under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

Mr. Dutt's advocate Jandhyala Ravi Sankar stated in the petition that Gannavaram Airport Development Land Pooling Scheme (Formation and Implementation) Rules, 2015, were framed by virtue of the provisions of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014, for better compensation and rehabilitation and resettlement benefits as provided in the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 and as per the agreement made with the erstwhile CRDA.

Mr. Dutt appealed to the court to order that the respondents should pay the yearly land rent as per the LPS till the payment of the compensation (₹210 crore) that is due to him, and not alter the nature of his land which was acquired for the stated purpose. He contended that the change of government and its policies badly affected him and he was left with no remedy except to invoke extraordinary jurisdiction of the High Court.

Advertising

Advertising