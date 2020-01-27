Airport expansion work going on at a brisk pace: APATA

The linear expansion of the terminal building of Visakhapatnam International Airport is going on at a brisk pace. The canopy work, which is being done at the entrance of the terminal building is progressing fast, according to the AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma, who saw the expansion works, taken up by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with the Airport Director Raj Kishore on Monday.
The new terminal, which was taken up at a cost of ₹54 crore, would be ready by May, the APATA leaders said quoting the Airport Director. A new restaurant, check in area and business lounge would also be made available by the same time. After commissioning of the new terminal and N 5 taxi track, Vizag Aiport would be able to handle an additional two million passengers a year.
