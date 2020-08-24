Airport expansion: govt. offers package to villagers

VIJAYAWADA

24 August 2020 23:12 IST

₹4 lakh will be given as first instalment: Collector

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz offered ₹ 9 lakh each to the 423 families residing in Buddhavaram village under the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the land acquisition for the extension of Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram.

At a meeting with the officials concerned and Gannavaram MLA V. Vamsi Mohan and villagers on Monday, Mr. Imtiaz said that there are 423 families living in 251 properties in the village and the government would offer ₹7 lakh for each family towards the construction of a new house in the land provided by the government.

He said ₹4 lakh would be given as first instalment and families can relocate within three months of handing over their property to the government.

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha said that every family would be given ₹2 lakh towards temporary shelter and shifting charges.

Mr. Vamsi Mohan asked officials to display names of all the families at the Village Secretariat.

He also asked them to provide all basic amenities at the land provided by the government to build new houses.