Airport expansion: govt. offers package to villagers

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz offered ₹ 9 lakh each to the 423 families residing in Buddhavaram village under the rehabilitation and resettlement package for the land acquisition for the extension of Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram.
At a meeting with the officials concerned and Gannavaram MLA V. Vamsi Mohan and villagers on Monday, Mr. Imtiaz said that there are 423 families living in 251 properties in the village and the government would offer ₹7 lakh for each family towards the construction of a new house in the land provided by the government.
He said ₹4 lakh would be given as first instalment and families can relocate within three months of handing over their property to the government.
Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha said that every family would be given ₹2 lakh towards temporary shelter and shifting charges.
Mr. Vamsi Mohan asked officials to display names of all the families at the Village Secretariat.
He also asked them to provide all basic amenities at the land provided by the government to build new houses.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath