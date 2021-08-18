Andhra Pradesh

Airport Director booked for ‘threatening’ villagers

The Yerpedu police on Tuesday booked the Director of Renigunta airport, S. Suresh, for allegedly threatening the villagers who had reportedly met him recently seeking compensation for the lands acquired for the airport’s expansion project.

Based on the complaint forwarded by Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kanaka Narasa Reddy, the police registered a case against Mr. Suresh.

The airport Director was accused of threatening the villagers that they would be shot at by the security personnel if they turned up again.

When contacted, Mr. Suresh told The Hindu that he was oblivious to any such incident, and expressed shock at the police action.

“The airport Director has neither any direct control over the security personnel nor any role in the land acquisition process,” Mr. Suresh said.

The police registered a case under IPC Sections 385, 166, 268 and 506.


