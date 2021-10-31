Airline operators announce winter schedules

Air India, AirAsia, SpiceJet and IndiGo have announced their winter schedules with effect from October 31.

Flight No. AI 1485 from Delhi will land in Visakhapatnam at 7.40 a.m. and leave for Port Blair at 8.15 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In the return direction, AI 1486 from Port Blair will arrive in Visakhpantam at 12 noon and leave for Delhi at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Similarly, AI 651 from Mumbai to Mumbai via Raipur and Visakhapatnam will arrive in Visakhapatam at 1.35 p.m. and leave at 2.15 p.m. on all the seven days of the week. AI 451/452 Delhi/Vizag/Delhi will arrive in Vizag at 4.35 p.m. and take off at 5.15 p.m. on all seven days of the week.

IndiGo is operating 18 inbound and 18 outbound flights to various destinations such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Kurnool.

AirAsia is operating daily flights to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.

SpiceJet is operating daily flights to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. The timings and schedules can be checked on the website of the airline concerned.