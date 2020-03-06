Aircraft museum to come up at Kakinada

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 March 2020 01:25 IST

With all issues sorted, an aircraft museum would be set up at Kakinada in a month or so, AP Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Pravin Kumar said on Thursday.

He told The Hindu on the sidelines of a tourism stakeholders and investors meeting that the Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA) would take up the responsibility to maintain the museum.

The Navy had cleared the proposal to provide a decommissioned TU 142 aircraft for conversion into a museum for public viewing on the beach of Kakinada.

GUDA has agreed in principle to allot two acres at NTR Beach for the purpose. The government had already proposed the museum to promote tourism in Kakinada.

The museum will be developed on the lines of the one set up near INS Kursura Submarine Museum on beach road in Visakhapatnam.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the TU 142 Aircraft Museum would soon become a major attraction in the Godavari districts.