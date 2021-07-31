AirAsia to launch two new flights between Vizag and Hyderabad from August 1

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 July 2021 22:23 IST

AirAsia is introducing two additional flights between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad daily with effect from August 1.

Flight no. 15926 will leave Hyderabad at 2.35 p.m. and arrive in Vizag at 3.55 p.m. It will take off as flight no. 15927 from Vizag at 4.30 p.m. and reach Hyderabad at 6.10 p.m.

Flight no. 15763 will leave Hyderabad at 9 p.m. and arrive here at 10.20 p.m. and flight no. 15764 will leave Vizag at 10.50 p.m. and reach Hyderabad 00.05 hours (midnight).