Air quality plummets in Andhra Pradesh cities after Deepavali celebrations

Average Air Quality Index in Visakhapatnam comes down to ‘poor’ from ‘moderate’

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) value deteriorated from 123 on Monday to 233 on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Air quality in the cities in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated following the Deepavali celebrations as people burst fireworks as part of the festival on Monday.

Even as the pollution did not reach alarming levels in most of the cities monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the quality plummeted to poor and moderate levels from the usually observed levels on Tuesday.

The level of pollutants began to increase since Monday night and reached a peak around noon on Tuesday, as per the hourly reports by the CPCB. Visakhapatnam was the only city which witnessed poor air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 241 on Tuesday morning.

According to the AQI Bulletin, the average AQI value in Visakhapatnam between 4 p.m. on Monday to 4 p.m. on Tuesday was 233. The previous day (during the 24 hours ending 4 p.m. on Monday), the average AQI in Visakhapatnam was only 123.

In Anantapur, the average AQI on Tuesday increased to 191 from 118 the previous day and in Amaravati (Secretariat) which lies between Vijayawada and Guntur, it increased to 150 from 78. Similarly, in Rajamahendravaram, the average AQI slightly increased to 90 on Tuesday from 77, the previous day. However, in Tirupati (Tirumala station), the average AQI came down to 60 on Tuesday from 76 the previous day.

The prominent pollutant in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam that was Particulate Matter (PM) 10 earlier. However on Tuesday, it was particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres (PM 2.5), which is easily inhalable and causes more harm than PM 10.

Similarly, the prominent pollutant in Anantapur was PM 2.5 on Tuesday bit it was PM 10 in Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram.

The continuous air quality monitoring system at PWD Grounds in Vijayawada was not live as per the CPCB. Similar air pollution levels are likely continue on Wednesday, the officials said.