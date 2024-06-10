ADVERTISEMENT

Air passengers advised to reach Vijayawada Airport early on June 12

Updated - June 10, 2024 09:37 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.30 a.m. in Kesarapalli, located opposite to the Vijayawada Airport, traffic congestion may be expected on the roads leading to the airport.

Passengers having any scheduled flights from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are advised to reach the airport before 9.30 a.m. to avoid last-minute rush, a message from the Airport Director said. The same goes for any person arriving at the airport to pick up passengers.

Meanwhile, those unable to reach the airport through the National Highway (NH-16), can take the alternative route of Kankipadu-Kesarapalli-Ajjampudi. The NH is expected to be blocked until 3 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US