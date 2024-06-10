Air passengers advised to reach Vijayawada Airport early on June 12

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.30 a.m. in Kesarapalli, located opposite to the Vijayawada Airport, traffic congestion may be expected on the roads leading to the airport.

Passengers having any scheduled flights from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. are advised to reach the airport before 9.30 a.m. to avoid last-minute rush, a message from the Airport Director said. The same goes for any person arriving at the airport to pick up passengers.

Meanwhile, those unable to reach the airport through the National Highway (NH-16), can take the alternative route of Kankipadu-Kesarapalli-Ajjampudi. The NH is expected to be blocked until 3 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.