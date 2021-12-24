Air Marshal visits Suryalanka Air Force Station

Air Marshal J. Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, arrived at th Air Force Station at Suryalanka on an official visit on Friday.

The Air Marshal was received by Group Captain R.S. Chowdhury, Station Commander, Air Force Station Suryalanka. An impressive guard of honour was presented to the Air Marshal on his arrival.

This was the first visit by the Air Marshal to Suryalanka Air Force Station since assuming the office of AOC-in-C, Southern Air Command in October 2021.

During the visit, he reviewed the operational activities and took stock of the progress made towards infrastructural development at the Station.

He addressed the station personnel and appreciated the efforts put in by the station in conducting Guided Weapon Firing Exercises smoothly and seamlessly over the years. He emphasised on optimisation of resources and enhancement of operational capabilities by focussing on key result areas and on continuity training to respond to any contingency at a short notice.