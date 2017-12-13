Air India Express to launch flights to Dubai from city

The fast-expanding Gannavaram airport will soon have the services of Air India Express, an economy airline with international standards, connecting Vijayawada, Mumbai and Dubai.

The airline operates Boeing 737 flights and the services are likely to commence on January 15.

A team of Air India officials already visited the Vijayawada airport and expressed their satisfaction at the facilities developed after it acquired international status. “We are making plans ready for an integrated terminal building at the airport,” sources said.

The sources said that the immigration notification of the Vijayawada airport was getting ready at the Ministry for Home Affairs and would reach the airport next week. The notification was already signed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and once the notification was released, the Vijayawada airport would have 10 immigration counters — five each for arrival and departure — to help initiate the immigration process, the sources said.

Soon after receiving the notification, a team of officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) would arrive at the airport at Gannavaram to install the necessary apparatus such as servers to carry out the checking process with available data such as fingerprints and photographs, the sources added.