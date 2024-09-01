ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express launches new flight between Vijayawada and Bengaluru

Published - September 01, 2024 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The flight has the capacity to carry 176 passengers, including 8 business class seats

The Hindu Bureau

Air India Express has commenced a new daily flight, Boeing 737-800 max, between Vijayawada and Bengaluru from September 1 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The flight, which has the capacity to carry 176 passengers, including 8 business class seats, will start from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 4.05 p.m. and arrive at Vijayawada International Airport at 5.40 p.m. It will depart from Vijayawada at 6.10 p.m. and arrive at Bengaluru at 7.50 p.m..

It may be noted that Indigo is already operating five daily flights and Alliance Air is operating one daily flight between these two destinations, but with a smaller capacity.

MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Sivanath extended their best wishes for the successful operation of the new flight. The first boarding pass for this flight was handed over to passengers by Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmi Kantha Reddy and Air India Express commercial head Shri Abhay George, among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US