Air India Express launches new flight between Vijayawada and Bengaluru

The flight has the capacity to carry 176 passengers, including 8 business class seats

Published - September 01, 2024 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Air India Express has commenced a new daily flight, Boeing 737-800 max, between Vijayawada and Bengaluru from September 1 (Sunday).

The flight, which has the capacity to carry 176 passengers, including 8 business class seats, will start from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 4.05 p.m. and arrive at Vijayawada International Airport at 5.40 p.m. It will depart from Vijayawada at 6.10 p.m. and arrive at Bengaluru at 7.50 p.m..

It may be noted that Indigo is already operating five daily flights and Alliance Air is operating one daily flight between these two destinations, but with a smaller capacity.

MPs Vallabhaneni Balashowry and Kesineni Sivanath extended their best wishes for the successful operation of the new flight. The first boarding pass for this flight was handed over to passengers by Vijayawada Airport Director Lakshmi Kantha Reddy and Air India Express commercial head Shri Abhay George, among others.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

