Air India agrees to start new flights from Vizag

Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, Ashwani Lohani, has agreed to start new flights from the winter schedule from Visakhapatnam and has also agreed to reduce cargo charges of Air India flights from Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Lohani gave the assurance to the Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association vice-president O. Naresh Kumar, when the latter met him along with Air India Independent Director D. Purandeswari in New Delhi recently and submitted a request for starting additional flights from and to Visakhapatnam.

Mr. Naresh Kumar also met the General Manager of Commercial Cargo Nirbhik Narang and discussed cargo issues like variation in the cost of cargo exports from Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad airports, which was putting exporters from Vizag at a disadvantage.

The APATA vice-president sought reducing of cargo charges at par with that of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad (Hyderabad) and an improvement in the ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh by promoting air cargo from Visakhapatnam.

“The increase in freight charges would have prevented exporters and traders in the city from exporting their products to Dubai and other destinations,” an APATA official said.

IndiGo airlines will be launching a new flight from Visakhapatnam to Chennai in its winter schedule, from July 1 to October 26, according to a statement issued by APATA vice president D.S. Varma.