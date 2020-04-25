AIR goes innovative to keep listeners update on COVID-19

At the time of cyclone Kathai, the All-India Radio, Vijayawada, Station Director Guttikonda Kondala Rao had received a phone call from the State Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) with a plea to somehow reach out to 35-odd fishermen in Prakasam district who ventured into the sea for a catch in five boats.

“Our news bulletin was over and so we made the announcement about the impending cyclone in the middle of a song on FM Rainbow Krishnaveni. The message reached the fishermen and they immediately returned to their homes,” says Mr. Rao with a satisfactory smile.

That’s the reach of radio, a broadcast medium that can be accessed anywhere, anytime and by anybody. Utilising this engaging and social nature of radio and its powerful connection with its audience, All India Radio, Vijayawada, has been trying to mitigate pain and suffering of people on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Rao has been on his toes designing innovative programmes to keep the community up to date with the developments, constantly advising people on the practical steps to be taken to reduce the impact of the virus, besides creating additional slots to squeeze in 'COVID-19' news bulletins.

Catchy musicals

Catchy jingles being a tried and tested means to get across a message loud and clear, Mr. Rao has composed five of these short and brief spurt of musicals on the key aspects of the pandemic like on the need to wash hands properly and frequently, social distancing and eating ‘right’ in the lockdown period.

All the five jingles are in Telugu with sub-titles in English. Encouraged by the popularity, Mr. Rao has created more of them, this time both in Telugu and in English. “We have been broadcasting interviews of the subject experts from All-India Institute of Medical Sciences who talk about key aspects related to the pandemic and the precautions to be observed,” he says.

The Akasavani has increased the time slot of 'COVID' news bulletin from 10 minutes to 15 minutes. It broadcasts new bulletins at 5.40 a.m, 11 am, 1.20 p.m, 3.00 p.m. and at 5.05 p.m.

The public radio broadcaster has also been effectively talking about the large-scale relief work in progress, both by the government and by private organisations. “There is so much good work happening around and we make it a point to talk about it so others draw inspiration from them,” he explains.

For last few days, the Akasavani has been broadcasting classroom lessons for 10th class students of the social welfare schools to prepare them for the Board examinations in view of the lockdown. A similar proposal is being contemplated for college students also.