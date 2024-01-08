AIPEF chairman condemns ‘unilateral attitude’ of A.P. power utilities

January 08, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey condemned the ‘unilateral attitude’ of the Andhra Pradesh power utilities as well as the State Government in implementing the wage revision, which has been pending since 2022, allegedly without the consent of the engineering fraternity and not considering the tripartite agreement with the APSEBEA and APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association.

While releasing the APSEBEA’s New Year diary and table calendar in a programme, here on Monday, along with general secretary P. Rathnakara Rao, Mr. Dubey said that the engineers were not getting their annual increments even after completing a year of service. He also spoke about other issues they faced and expressed solidarity with the engineers in their fight for justice.