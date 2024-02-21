GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIMSR holds graduation ceremony for around 146 students

February 21, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), on Wednesday, observed the second graduation ceremony, awarding MBBS degrees to as many as 146 students.

Addressing the outgoing batch of students, Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals said that the AIMSR was synonymous with the evolving landscape of medical education — transitioning from conventional methods to Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) — akin to global standards. “Medical students and faculty should embrace emerging career pathways, including those at the intersection of medicine with technology and management,” she said.

Stressing the importance of communication skills in today’s healthcare environment, Dr. Sangita Reddy emphasised the ethos of giving back to family, community, and the alma mater.

Vinod H. Bhat, Vice-Chancellor of AIMSR, highlighted Apollo Group founder Prathap Reddy’s vision for the institution’s future, anticipating the influx of international students for world-class education. AIMSR officials, HoDs, senior faculty, students, and parents took part in the event.

