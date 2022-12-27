Aiming to generate 20 MW of electricity from municipal waste, says Guntur plant

December 27, 2022 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - GUNTUR

Industry experts say there is no need to segregate garbage into wet and dry waste before incinerating it at Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants as they need both wet and dry waste material.

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) mixed with kitchen waste, generates biogas, which helps in burning the waste, says M.V. Chary, president (AP Projects), Jindal Urban Waste Management (Guntur) Ltd, a WtE project located at Kondaveedu near Guntur.

Stating that the plant is generating energy at full capacity, Mr. Chary explained to The Hindu that it is handling up to 1,100 tonnes of MSW per day to produce 15 MW electricity.

Now, they are planning to expand the capacity to produce 20 MW of electricity, for which 1,400 tonnes of MSW is needed per day, he informs.

He observes that one kg of garbage burnt in an open dump is equal to a tonne incinerated in the plant.

Open dumping generates greenhouse gases, says Mr. Chary, adding that one tonne of MSW dumped in the open produces at least 153 kg of methane and 2,000 kg of carbon dioxide. Further, the fumes from MSW burning in an open dump are cancerous, he adds.

The leachate, bottom ash and fly ash that is released after burning the waste are some of the things that need to be handled carefully at the WtE plant.

“This Guntur WtE plant has zero liquid emission technology. We treat the leachate, convert it into safe water and use it for greenbelt development and for bottom ash quenching. The pollution levels at the plant are under permissible levels. The steam will be condensed into water and reused, after generating electricity. In this way, we are reducing consumption of water. The segregated bottom ash and fly ash are being used for land-filling and other purposes,” he says.

Mr. Chary says that there are only nine such mass incineration-based WtE plants in the entire country, of which two are in A.P. operated by the company.

He says the minimum MSW quantity required for mass incineration technology is 1,000 TPD. The country has a potential of having 250–300 WtE plants to support Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), he says.