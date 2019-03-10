Aiming for top three in Swachh rankings: Municipal Commissioner

Andhra Pradesh

Seeks cooperation of citizens in maintaining sanitation across city

Municipal Commissioner M. Rama Rao sought the cooperation and support of residents in maintaining sanitation and cleanliness across the city.

In a press conference, Mr. Rao said that the city had bagged 12th place in the list of top 100 cities with a population of over 1 lakh, and was announced a garbage-free city award in the Swachh Survekshan rankings announced recently.

Fall in ranking

Mr. Rao said the city fell from 5th rank to 12th due to poor marks scored in certification and service-level progress, which are two of the four parameters considered for ranking. Out of a total marks of 5,000, the city was able to score 3,382, he said.

“Cooperation and support of the public in response to the efforts of the civic body is important to achieve desired results as far as sanitation is concerned,” Mr. Rao said.

‘Will rectify mistakes’

The Commissioner said that mistakes and setbacks will be reviewed and rectified with an aim to come in among the top three cities next year.

Mr. Rao thanked Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and sanitation workers and expressed his appreciation for his predecessor J. Nivas for taking efforts to transform Vijayawada into a clean city.

