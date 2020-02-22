AIMIM pursuing a divisive agenda, says BJYM leader

BJP Yuva Morcha State president N. Ramesh Naidu on Friday slammed All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi for ‘pursuing a divisive agenda’.

“The tone and tenor of the comments made by Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are proof that the brothers are pursuing a divisive agenda, which poses a threat to national integrity,” Mr. Ramesh Naidu said.

In a press release, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Asaduddin would claim to be a secularist while in Parliament but would spread communal hatred outside of it.

The participation of YSRCP, TDP and Congress leaders in the anti-CAA meetings and rallies involving the AIMIM would be construed as harbouring ill-will against the Hindus, Mr. Ramesh Naidu said.

“The YSRCP and TDP supported the CAA during a debate in Parliament but they have now taken a stand against it in public. This shows their double standards,” Mr. Naidu alleged. He questioned how people’s representatives who swore by the Constitution are now defying laws enacted by Parliament.