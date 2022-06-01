Aim to set up start-up companies, Minister tells students

‘Government keen on putting in place a strong education system’

Students should come up with new ideas and think of becoming techpreneurs by setting up start-up companies, said Minister for Health Vidadala Rajani.

The Minister was addressing students of VIT-AP University on the occasion of its fifth anniversary.

She said despite the disturbances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact that the second graduating batch of students had achieved a total of 1,321 placement offers with 638 Super Dream and Dream offers was praiseworthy.

She said the government was keen on putting in place a strong education system, and welfare programmes such as Nadu-Nedu and Amma Vodi were aimed at improving the infrastructure and ensuring that even children from lower strata of society were given access to quality education.

MLA from Tadikonda V. Sridevi urged students to sharpen their skills in multiple fields.

Founder and Chancellor, VIT, G. Viswanathan, informed that the institution had been providing world-class infrastructure to 7,888 students from 28 States and five Union Territories and nine foreign countries. The faculty were drawn from 23 States, besides one foreign nation, and the institution had been adding courses keeping pace with the changing demands.

The Minister inaugurated the Innovative and Incubation Centre and Centres of Excellence.

Vice-president VIT-AP Sankar Viswanathan, Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar CLV Sivakumar, Assistant Director (Student Welfare) Anupama Namburu, Directors, Deans, faculty and students were present.