Aim to make Krishna district anaemia-free, officials told

October 05, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

District Collector P. Rajababu, on October 4 (Wednesday), directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the action plan prepared to make Krishna district anaemia-free.

At a review meeting with Education Department officials in Machilipatnam, the District Collector said, as per reports, 23,000 girls in government schools in the district are anaemic.

As part of the action plan, he said blood tests should be done for girls in schools to identify those with anaemia. It is the responsibility of teachers in government schools to ensure that the girls take iron tablets every day after their midday meal. They should ask their parents if the girls are following the regimen on school holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every month, awareness programmes should be organised in all educational institutions to explain the adverse effects of anaemia and the precautions to be taken, the Collector said, adding that parents should be told about the nutritious food available at low cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.