HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aim to make Krishna district anaemia-free, officials told

October 05, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

District Collector P. Rajababu, on October 4 (Wednesday), directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the action plan prepared to make Krishna district anaemia-free.

At a review meeting with Education Department officials in Machilipatnam, the District Collector said, as per reports, 23,000 girls in government schools in the district are anaemic.

As part of the action plan, he said blood tests should be done for girls in schools to identify those with anaemia. It is the responsibility of teachers in government schools to ensure that the girls take iron tablets every day after their midday meal. They should ask their parents if the girls are following the regimen on school holidays.

Every month, awareness programmes should be organised in all educational institutions to explain the adverse effects of anaemia and the precautions to be taken, the Collector said, adding that parents should be told about the nutritious food available at low cost.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / children / parent and child

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.