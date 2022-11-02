Aim to make a clean sweep of all Assembly seats in next elections, Jagan tells cadres from Mandapeta

Explain to people about the various welfare initiatives and act swiftly on unresolved issues, advises the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy before addressing party cadres from Mandapeta Assembly constituency, at his camp office on Wednesday.

Explain to people about the various welfare initiatives and act swiftly on unresolved issues, advises the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the YSRCP cadres to make the right moves in order to make a clean sweep and win all the 175 Assembly seats in the elections due in about 18 months.

Interacting with the cadres from Mandapeta Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that ₹946 crore was spent on various welfare schemes in the constituency in the last more than three years, benefiting 91.96% households.

“The government is spending ₹20 crore for priority works in every constituency by allocating ₹20 lakh to every village secretariat,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and asked the cadres to make preparations for the elections from now by taking the message of welfare schemes effectively to the people.

Reminding them that YSRCP had won all the ZPTC and MPP seats, besides 23 out 30 wards in Mandapeta Municipality and majority of sarpanch seats in the constituency, he said the party had also made a clean sweep of all local bodies in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

“Why can’t we make a clean sweep of all the 175 constituencies in the next elections?” he asked. “Seek the blessings of people by explaining to them how they are benefited from the welfare schemes,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He advised the cadres to effectively explain to the people about the revolutionary changes brought in by transparent implementation of schemes such as crop insurance, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, e-cropping, family doctor, etc.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also asked the party cadres to pay attention to unsolved issues that come to their notice during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme and act on them swiftly.

MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose were among those present.