Andhra Pradesh

‘Aim to bridge gender gap in workforce’

Lohiya Edible Oil Pvt. Ltd., manufacturer of Gold Drop Sunflower oil at Kakinada industrial area, has been striving to improve the lives of women and their families by providing an inclusive workforce, said its director, Sales and Marketing, Mitesh Lohiya.

In a statement, Mr. Lohiya, referring to the gender parity issue in the labour workforce across the country, said the firm had been doing its best to bridge the gap, which would only lead to greater economic output.

“A majority of our workforce comprises women from the neighbourhood and this improves the community through useful economic activity. We have women in our packing line in a noise, heat and dust-free environment, which allows them to pay attention at the workplace” he explained.


