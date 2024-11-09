ADVERTISEMENT

Aim is to provide a tractor load of sand for ₹900, says A.P. Urban Development Minister Narayana

Published - November 09, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Nellore

Construction workers across the State have benefited from the free sand policy, he says, adding the NDA government will fulfil all its promises one after the other

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Andhra Pradesh Government’s mission is to provide a tractor load of sand for ₹900 against its current cost of ₹1,100, says Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana.

Mr. Narayana, along with officials, inspected the sand reaches at Bhagat Singh Colony, Deendayal Nagar and other areas on November 9, 2024 (Saturday).

On the occasion, the Minister said, “With the free sand policy brought by the Chief Minister, the construction workers across the State got work opportunities. If the construction sector is supported, there will be continuous work for various types of workers who depend on it. The free sand policy will not only improve the financial status of the workers but also help the State sustain economically.”

Mr. Narayana said that all the promises made by the NDA government would be fulfilled one after the other. He further said that the Chief Minister had already instructed the police officials to initiate strict action against those illegally transporting sand to other States.

