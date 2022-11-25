‘Aim is to make defunct sports arenas available for the public’
November 25, 2022 07:56 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

SAAP has recently called for tenders for leasing out its assets including swimming pools, badminton courts, gymnasiums, and shopping complexes across the State

Tharun Boda

File photo of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) which is responsible for developing sports infrastructure and supporting athletes in the State, has been at the receiving end of opprobrium from sports associations and youth organisations.

SAAP has recently called for tenders for leasing out its assets including swimming pools, badminton courts, gymnasiums, and shopping complexes across the State.

A total of 31 assets in Visakhapatnam, NTR District, Prakasam, Guntur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, Kurnool and YSR Kadapa districts were marked for lease more than a month ago and 11 assets were currently handed over to the leaseholders following a tendering process, according to the SAAP officials.

Sports associations have submitted representations to SAAP seeking withdrawal of the proposal to lease out sports arenas to private players. On Monday, activists of DYFI staged a protest at SAAP’s office in Vijayawada regarding the same.

AP Swimming Association general secretary A. Mohan Venkat Ram said that they have submitted representations to SAAP against the proposals as it might burden the public and athletes. SAAP usually collects a minimal fee from the public for training at most of its facilities. However, the fee could be hiked if private managements run these facilities, he added.

However, the SAAP management has its reasons for leasing out its assets. SAAP maintains that handing over the property to private players will not hinder access to professional athletes.

“The main objective of leasing out defunct properties is to revive and make them available for the public and professional athletes. Only properties which could not be maintained by SAAP and that do not have staff and funds to maintain were put for lease. Once the properties are brought into use by the leaseholders, they will be available for free to the athletes recommended by SAAP,” said SAAP vice-chairman and managing director Dr. N. Prabhakar Reddy. At all the sporting arenas which were leased out, there will be separate space allocated for players recommended by SAAP, he said.

Properties like the tennis court on Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium premises are not put for lease as they have required funds, equipment, and staff, he said.

About the fears of overcharging by the private management, Dr. Prabhakar Reddy said that there will be a cap on the fee to be collected from the public and SAAP will cancel the lease if need be.

All the leased-out properties were already spruced up and coaches were hired, he said.

