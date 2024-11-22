 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aim is to generate five-lakh IT jobs in five years, says Lokesh

Data centers will be set up on IT hills in Visakhapatnam in three months and TCS will establish its campus in the Port City soo, he says

Published - November 22, 2024 06:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Minister for Information Technology & Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh. File

Minister for Information Technology & Human Resources Development, Nara Lokesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh has said the State government is chalking out plans to generate five-lakh IT jobs in the next five years.

Replying to a question by JSP’s Visakhapatnam-East legislator Ch. Vasmi Krishna Srinivas in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday (November 21, 2024), Mr. Lokesh said that TCS would establish a campus in Visakhapatnam in the next three months.

“IT spaces need to expand to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Therefore, the government has initiated plans to create co-working spaces in these cities. The government will soon launch a new IT policy. Professionals from Srikakulam too are working from home. Several companies, including Adani, are showing interest in coming to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

“It cannot be achieved by Lokesh alone. Everyone’s cooperation is needed. Our government’s goal is to create five-lakh jobs,” he said, adding, “Legislators must also help in attracting global IT companies, particularly those led by Telugu individuals, to the State. I am ready to travel anywhere to meet interested companies. So, I encourage MLAs and influential Telugu people to connect me with such companies. Together, we can work towards achieving the goal.”

While the government was working to create an IT ecosystem, data centers currently exist only in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. A $300 billion investment was being made in data centers globally. If the data center policy introduced by the TDP government had been implemented effectively, Visakhapatnam could have become a global data center hub, he pointed out.

Going further, the Minister said a national-level framework for data centers was being developed, and within the next three months, data centers would be set up on the IT hills in Visakhapatnam.

“We are in discussions with NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India), and efforts are being made to bring a sea-landing Internet cable from Singapore,” he said.

Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran mentioned that even a month’s delay in setting up units could affect company projections.

“To avoid such issues, we are focusing on the ‘speed of doing business’, with weekly follow-ups on industry-related approvals,” he added.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:08 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / computing and information technology / employment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.