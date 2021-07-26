Aim for more presence in legislative bodies, State growth, Brahmins told

Vizianagaram

26 July 2021 06:52 IST

‘The number of MLAs from the community decreased to two now’

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi on Sunday urged Brahmins to strive hard to get maximum representation in legislative bodies and play a key role in the development of the State. He attended as the chief guest for AP Brahmin Seva Sangham Samakhya State body meeting held here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raghupathi said the community used to have 25 MLAs and the number had come down to two with the changes in political scenario. Vizinaagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to resolve grievances of Brahmins and announcement of Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) reservation facility would benefit youngsters of the community. Earlier, Brahmin Corporation chairman Sitamraju Sudhakar and association district president K.P. Eswar sought honorarium for priests of small and medium temples which were not under the jurisdiction of the Endowments Department. The association leaders Gannavarapu Srinivas, Inganti Rakesh, V.S.N. Kumar and others submitted a detailed memorandum to Mr. Raghupathi explaining the grievances of the community in the district.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker released UNICEF poster over the importance of wearing mask and following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Advertising

Advertising