July 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) will organise its 12th Andhra Pradesh State Conference in Guntur on August 12 and 13. It will be attended by about 400 delegates from across the State. Renowned judges, advocates, academicians and intellectuals will address the gathering, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.