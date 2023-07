July 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU) will organise its 12th Andhra Pradesh State Conference in Guntur on August 12 and 13. It will be attended by about 400 delegates from across the State. Renowned judges, advocates, academicians and intellectuals will address the gathering, according to a press release.